Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 12:57 AM

3-day wet spell from Monday: MeT

Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 12:57 AM
Elsewhere, at Sangam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the water level in Jhelum was recorded as 10.17ft, in Pampore as 2.21m and in Asham 7.63ft. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
[Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted a three-day wet spell in Kashmir from Monday with peak activity likely during Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In its latest weather forecast, the MeT department said that dry weather is expected till late Sunday afternoon after which a Western Disturbance is likely to hit J&K. “However, there are chances of very light rain or snow over isolated places of Kashmir division on Friday also,” the MeT forecast said.

Trending News
Candle light vigil was held outside SMHS hospital to demand action against the guilty.

Anantnag woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws dies at SMHS hospital

GK File Photo

Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow for weekly repair work

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

J&K reports record 461 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Photo Courtesy: @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter

LG for smooth seasonal migration of Gujjar-Bakerwal community

“As per present data analysis and synoptic conditions, a fresh Western Disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from Sunday night with its peak intensity during Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning,” the MeT forecast said.

It said a gradual decrease in the rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon. The MeT forecast said thundershowers along with lightning and gusty winds are also likely during the forthcoming spell of inclement weather.

Meanwhile, as bright sunshine greeted people on Thursday, temperatures have been witnessing a sharp increase for some days. The summer capital Srinagar on Thursday recorded 21.4 degrees Celsius, which is the highest day temperature recorded this season so far. Srinagar on Wednesday night recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 0.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

Related News