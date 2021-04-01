3-day wet spell from Monday: MeT

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted a three-day wet spell in Kashmir from Monday with peak activity likely during Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In its latest weather forecast, the MeT department said that dry weather is expected till late Sunday afternoon after which a Western Disturbance is likely to hit J&K. “However, there are chances of very light rain or snow over isolated places of Kashmir division on Friday also,” the MeT forecast said.

“As per present data analysis and synoptic conditions, a fresh Western Disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and adjoining areas from Sunday night with its peak intensity during Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning,” the MeT forecast said.

It said a gradual decrease in the rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon. The MeT forecast said thundershowers along with lightning and gusty winds are also likely during the forthcoming spell of inclement weather.

Meanwhile, as bright sunshine greeted people on Thursday, temperatures have been witnessing a sharp increase for some days. The summer capital Srinagar on Thursday recorded 21.4 degrees Celsius, which is the highest day temperature recorded this season so far. Srinagar on Wednesday night recorded 4.2 degrees Celsius while ski-resort Gulmarg recorded minus 0.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 0.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.