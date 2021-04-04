3-day wet spell from today: MeT

Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
The Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an advisory regarding light to heavy rains or snowfall during next three days in Jammu and Kashmir with main activity on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“A fresh western disturbance most likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir from 4th April with light rain thunder on 4th and 5th April and main activity (moderate rain snow thunderstorms with gusty winds 30-40 KMPH) on 6th and 7th April 2021,” the MeT advisory said.

The MeT advisory has warned that there could be heavy rains or snowfall in the Valley higher reaches. “The system is likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail valley) and Kupwara (Karnah Sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division, Dras (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh,” reads the advisory issued by the MeT.

The probable impacts, the advisory says includes temporary disruption of surface traffic mainly on Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali Highway, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass on 6th and 7th April.

There is also possibility of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable spots of Jammu- Srinagar Srinagar-Leh Highway, the advisory said.

“There would be temporary water logging in low lying areas in Kashmir Valley,” the advisory said. The other impacts include suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations and dip in day temperatures.

