3-day wet spell likely from May 3: MeT Department

Kashmir Monday afternoon received light rains even as the Meteorological Department predicted a 3-day wet spell in the Valley from May 3.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir that the afternoon thundershower which resulted in the rainfall on Monday will continue for next few days.

“For next two to three days, there is no forecast for any significant weather activity. However, towards afternoon or night there could be rains with thunder at isolated places in the Valley including the higher reaches,” Lotus said.

Lotus said there was possibility of a Western Disturbance causing a wet spell from May 3 which could last till May 5.

As per the MeT officials, summer capital Srinagar received 1 millimetre rainfall while Qazigund recorded 0.8 mm, Pahalgam 0.3 mm, Batote 8.6 mm , Kokernag 2.2 mm, Banihal 4.2 mm and Jammu 0.6 mm rainfall on Monday.

The frequent rains during March and this month have helped to overcome the rainfall deficit witnessed by Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during February. However, the inclement weather has led to frequent landslides resulting in closure of 270-kilometer Srinagar Jammu National Highway affecting supplies to the Valley.

While routine passenger traffic is not allowed on the highway due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the trucks carrying essential goods and the oil tankers are allowed to bring supplies to the Valley.