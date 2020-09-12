Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 12:29 AM

3 dead, 5 injured in Udhampur road accident

Representational Pic
Three persons including a 26-year-old woman and her newborn were killed and five persons injured on Saturday when a van skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district, police said.

The accident took place near Dhanas village and it is suspected that the driver lost control over the vehicle at a blind curve, a police official said. The vehicle was coming from Chenani, he said.

The injured persons were rescued and hospitalised, the official said, adding that the condition of two of them was serious. The woman, Shaanu Devi, and her child died on the spot, while a 50-year-old person succumbed during treatment, he said.

