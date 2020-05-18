3 deaths in a day, toll 16

Three elderly patients who had tested positive for COVID19 died at CD Hospital on Monday, taking the toll of the viral illness in J&K to 16.

The three patients were shifted to CD Hospital from SMHS Hospital after they tested positive for COVID19. While one person died in morning, two deaths took place later in the day. All three were aged 65 and above and had underlying co-morbid conditions, Dr S Saleem Khan, nodal officer COVID19 at GMC Srinagar said.

The first casualty today was a 75 year old man from Kokernag Anantnag, he was admitted to SMHS Hospital with stroke. He was tested for COVID19 and when found positive, was shifted to CD Hospital on 24 April, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, head department of pulmonology at CD Hospital said. The patient was shifted to SMHS Hospital from CD Hospital for tracheostomy and later shifted back. He died at CD Hospital around 11 am today, Dr Khan said.

Later in the day, a woman from Kulgam died within an hour of being shifted to CD Hospital, Dr Shah said. He said the patient had suffered brain haemorrhage and had tested positive Monday morning. The 65 year old woman was admitted to surgical ICU of SMHS Hospital before her COVID19 report was available. Dr Khan said the patient died instantly of “cardiac arrest”.

The third death took place around 7 pm, the patient a 75 year old woman also from Kokernag Anantnag. The patient, Dr Shah said, had stage-4 throat cancer with lung metastasis. “She was admitted in ENT department of SMHS Hospital and was brought to our hospital in very sick condition,” Dr Shah said.

Today’s is the highest single day death toll in J&K due to COVID19. Earlier on 25 April, two deaths took place in a single day – a 70 year old man from Baramulla and a 34 year old pregnant woman.

With the three deaths, the number of casualties attributed to COVID19 in J&K reached 16. In the past three days, five people who had tested positive have lost life in Srinagar hospitals.

Four of them had known co-morbidities, doctors said.

The first death due to COVID19 took place on 26 March at CD Hospital, a resident of Srinagar. The second death took place on 29 March at CD Hospital, a resident of Tangmarg with no travel history. The third death took place on 07 April, the deceased being a Bandipora resident whose sample tested positive after he passed away.A day later, on 08 April, one 63 year old woman passed away in Jammu. She also tested positive for COVID19 posthumously, her’s was the fourth death. The fifth death took place on 17 April at JVC, the deceased a 70 year old man from Baramulla. The sixth was also a Baramulla resident and 70 year old and died on April 25.

On the same day, a young woman from Anantnag who had suffered intra-uterine death of her twins died in Mother and Child Hospital Anantnag. Her sample later tested positive for COVID19 making her’s the seventh death due to the virus. The eighth death had taken place at Chest Diseases Hospital – an 80 year old woman from Rainawari Srinagar. A 34 year old Srinagar man died at SMHS Hospital on 07 May, his sample declared positive after his death. Four days later, his father, a 60 year old man passed away at CD Hospital on 11th May. On 13 May, a 72 year old man from Digiana Jammu died at GMC Jammu.