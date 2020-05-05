3 J&K photojournalists win Pulitzer for Kashmir coverage

Two Kashmir photojournalists and one from Jammu Monday night won the Pulitzer Prize 2020 for exceptional journalism in feature photography for their coverage in the aftermath of August 5, 2019, when Government of India abrogated the special Constitutional position of Kashmir.

It is for the first time that any journalist from J&K has bagged the biggest award in the world of journalism.

The photojournalists— Dar Yasin and Mukhtar Khan from Kashmir, and Channi Anand from Jammu- work for Associated Press (AP), one of the leading global news agencies.

The awards in ‘feature photography’ have come to the trio in recognition of their hard-hitting pictures covering the happenings post August 5 when central government abrogated the special status of J&K.

Speaking with the Greater Kashmir, Mukhtar Khan said even as he has covered the Valley since 1990s but covering happenings last year had its own challenges.

“The complete clampdown including the communication gag was the biggest of the challenges. We used to have no clue about the wellbeing of each other once we stepped out for covering assignments,” Khan said.

He said dispatching pictures to his Delhi-based office was also a difficult task in absence of the internet service. “We would send the pictures in memory cards through random air travellers which meant there was no surety if the pictures would reach our Delhi office within the stipulated time. There was so much of confusion because of the communication lockdown but every day we tried our best to deliver,” Khan said. Khan said he was hopeful that many more journalists from Valley would win such prestigious awards. “ My advice to young photojournalists of the Valley is that formal training is important. Secondly, ethics play an important role especially in coverage of a fragile zone such as Kashmir. One must be honest and tell the visual stories as they happen,” Khan said.

Stating that the award was a big honour and he was overwhelmed to receive it, Dar Yasin said their prize-winning work has both professional and personal meaning to him.

“It’s not the story of the people I am shooting but it’s my story. It’s a great honour to be in the list of Pulitzer winners and to share my story with the world,” he said.

Channi Anand said: “It is a dream come true and the best reward I have got in my 20-year long career. Even while covering challenging situations, I never lost hope and strived to get the best pictures,” Anand said.

Felicitations:

Congratulatory messages for the award-winning trio kept pouring in all through the day.

Omar Abdullah

Taking to Twitter, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote: “It’s been a difficult year for journalists in Kashmir & that’s saying something considering the last 30 years haven’t exactly been easy. Congratulations to @daryasin, @muukhtark_khan & @channiap on this prestigious award. More power to your cameras.”

Rahul Gandhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the three photojournalists on Twitter. “Congratulations to Indian photojournalists Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand for winning a Pulitzer Prize for their powerful images of life in Jammu & Kashmir. You make us all proud,” Gandhi wrote on twitter.

Kashmir Press Club:

The Kashmir Press Club congratulated the trio for winning the award. “This is an incredible honour for not only for them but for Kashmir Press Club as well as Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan happen to be our members,” said a KPC statement.

It said Pulitzer award to the three photojournalists from J&K was “an incredible honour and also a proud and big moment for all the media fraternity in J&K as the journalists in the region have always worked in toughest circumstances, risked their lives and always tried to deliver in a rationale and objective manner”.

“This award is recognition of the hard work and professionalism of these photo journalists and the Kashmir Press Club wishes more power to their cameras,” the statement said.

It said the Pulitzer award to the two Kashmiri journalists was a reiteration that the independent journalism and free press are more important than ever in these times, when journalists in Kashmir have been working under the toughest conditions.

Press Club of Jammu:

Press Club of Jammu has congratulated senior photojournalist Kanwal Anand Channi from Jammu for winning prestigious Pulitzer Award 2020.

President Press Club of Jammu head Ashwani Kumar while extending congratulations to Channi Anand said that his hard work paid to him.

“He is always committed for his job and is professional in his field,” Kumar said.

Ashwani Kumar wished him on this achievement saying Anand has always been an inspiration for future generation.

Among others who congratulated Anand include Vice President PCJ, Abhimanyu Sharma, Secretary General Zorawar Singh Jamwal and Finance Secretary Dinesh.

KCCI:

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated the three photojournalists for the award.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the KCCI said the award is in recognition of the exceptional professionalism demonstrated by the journalists in adverse conditions and in the middle of a communication blackout. “It is a matter of pride not only for the journalistic fraternity but the entire population.”

“The media in Kashmir has been performing their duties under very difficult conditions and has not shirked from reporting the facts and voicing their opinions without fear,” the statement said.