3 killed, 2 injured in 2 road accidents on highway



Three persons were killed and two others injured in two separate road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in district Ramban on Saturday. Police said a truck bearing registration number JK18 A-0557 en route Srinagar from Jammu plunged into a 200 deep gorge near Chamalwas (Banihal) at 6 am today.

“The accident occurred as the driver of the truck lost control over it. The driver died on the spot while two others sustained grievous injuries,” police said.

The dead as also the injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal. Police identified the deceased as Mayssar Ahmed (24) son of Bashir Ahmed, and injured as Basid Ahmed (20) son of Nazir Ahmed and Furkan Ahmed (18) son of Altaf Ahmed, all residents of Pampore Srinagar.

Meanwhile, a TaTa mobile carrying poultry from Ramban to Banihal skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge near Digdool, here at around 4:30 am.

The driver of the vehicle and his aide died in the accident.

Police identified the deceased as Roof Ahmed (driver), 32, son of Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Usman Manhas, 18, son of Ayaz Manhas, both residents of Magerkote Ramsu of Ramban district.

Police registered cases in both the accidents.

After performing medico-legal formalities the bodies were handed over to their relatives. The two injured after getting medical aid at SDH Banihal were referred to Bone and Joints hospital Barzullah Srinagar.