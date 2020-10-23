3 killed, 8 injured in Doda accident

Three persons were killed and eight injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road in Marmat area of Doda Friday afternoon, police said.

The Sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK06-5717 was on its way from Bhadarwah to village Dedni in Marmat, when it reached near Chetdu Nallah in Hambal area the driver lost control over the vehicle and it rolled down a 300-metre gorge.

SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmed said that police and locals immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all persons to Alternate Hospital GMC Doda, where doctors declared 3 injured as brought dead. “Eight persons including 3 minors were injured and are undergoing treatment at Doda Hospital,” the SSP added.

The deceased have been identified as Tara Mani S/o Prem Singh R/o Haumbal Marmat, Ishtyaq Ahmed S/o Muhammad Akram R/o Dedni Marmat and driver Jahangir Hussain S/o Saidullah R/o Dedni Marmat.