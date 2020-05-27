3 killed due to winds, 1 injured

A minor girl and a woman were killed while another woman was critically injured after a pine tree collapsed on them during winds in Keller area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The incident occurred in the forest area of Shukroo Pahlipora here at about 6pm.

According to a police official, rains and winds uprooted many trees in the area. “A Bakerwal family came under one tree. Resultantly, a ten year old minor girl identified as Babli daughter of Gami Bajran and a 50 year old woman identified as Zaina Bano wife of Abdul Qayoom died on the spot, while as another lady was critically injured.”

The injured was identified as Shabnum, 25, wife of Mustafa Bajran. She was evacuated to Keller hospital. All of them belong to Akhnoor area.

CMO Shopian Dr. Ramesh confirmed that two had died on spot while as the injured was undergoing treatment in Keller hospital.

Meanwhile, a girl died after she came under a tin sheet of a roof in Horam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district during winds.

Locals said the woman came under the sheet during high speed winds Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as 24 year old Nuzhat Bashir daughter of Bashir Ahmad Khanday.

Police after completing all legal and medical formalities handed over the body to her family.