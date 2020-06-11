3 'militant associates' arrested in Handwara: Police

The police on Thursday said they busted a narco-militant module by arresting three militant associates of LeT in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. They said 21 kgs of heroin and Rs 1.34 crores has been recovered from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Abdul Moomin Peer, Islam-ul-Haq Peer, residents of Waskura Handwara, and Syed Iftikhar Indrabi of Laribal Rajwar Handwara.

Senior Superintendent of Police Handwara, Dr G V Sandeep, said the module has established connection between militant outfits and drug dealers.

“The module was in close connection with Pakistan based militant handlers and were involved in drug trade besides assisting financially the militants of LeT,” the SSP said.