3 militants involved in Jammu bus stand, Chanapora attacks arrested: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday said it arrested three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, who were involved in grenade attack at Jammu bus stand and another attack on a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Chanapora here, last year.

The police said the trio was close associate of Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai, and was “tasked to lure youth into militancy through social media campaigns and other methods”.

Addressing media persons here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said three young boys, between the age group of 20 to 23, were arrested from two separate localities in Srinagar, on the basis of “human and technical intelligence”.

“The Hizb commander Junaid Sehrai was their mentor and they were working on his directions. During the course of investigations, it was learnt that the trio was put on a trial before being formally inducted into the Hizb outfit. They were first tasked to throw a grenade at Jammu bus stand last year,” the Srinagar police chief said.

One person was killed and 32 others injured in the blast.

The SSP said the arrested militants were also involved in the attack on the SPO, Roman Raes, at Chanapora. “They had direction not to kill the SPO but to injure him,” he said.

The SSP said during their interrogations, the trio also admitted to having lobbed a grenade at CRPF at Barzulla here.

“But as per police records there was no such incident, which means the grenade had not exploded,” he said.

He said even though Ansaar Gazwatul Hind (AGH) flag was also recovered from the trio, “they were working under Junaid Sehrai and were affiliated with Hizb….”

The SSP said the modus operandi of the three arrested youth was to conduct recee, fix the target and then to carry out the attacks. “Each one would do his assigned job,” he said.

Identifying one of the arrested youth as Asif of Soura, the SSP said he was missing from home and his family had lodged a missing complaint with Police Station Soura.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman, in a statement issued here, identified the trio as Asif Iqbal Dar and Shahid Hassan Dar of Soura and Rasheed Lateef Mir of Barzulal.

“They were affiliated with Hzib and were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of crimes. Incriminating material that include ammunition and live rounds was recovered from their possession,” the spokesman said.