3 militants killed at LoC in Rajouri, searches continue

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces at the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district today.

An official at Nagrota-based White Knight Corps told the Greater Kashmir that during the night of 28 May, a group of at least six militants tried to sneak into this side of LoC in Kalal area.

“One of them stepped onto a mine at Zero Line that alerted the already deployed ambush parties. The area was swiftly cordoned off. During searches the militants opened fire, in the exchange of fire three heavily armed militants were killed in the three-day operation,” the Army official said.

“At least two to three more militants are injured and operation is underway to track them,” the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh confirmed killing of three militants. “Three militants have been killed and FIR has been registered in Police Station Nowshehra,” the IGP told the Greater Kashmir.