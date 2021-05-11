3 militants killed in Anantnag encounter

Three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kokernag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, Police said.

The militants, according to a police official, were offered to surrender but they refused.

The killed militants were identified as Ilyas Ahamd Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar of Danwathpora Kokernag, Ubaid Shafi son of Mohammad Shafi of Batamaloo Srinagar and Aqib Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Amin Lone of Khandaypora Kulgam.

Giving details, the police official said that at daybreak teams of army’s 19 RR, Police and CRPF surrounded the Vailoo village near Kokernag and launched a search operation.

The operation was launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that the presence of militants in the area was ascertained soon as the forces narrowed down their search to a suspected house.

“The militants were offered to surrender but they opened fire on the forces”, said the official adding that the fire was immediately returned, triggering an encounter.

The official said that the encounter, which lasted for a few hours ended with the killing of three militants.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that the forces paused the operation to rescue the civilians trapped in the gunfire and ensure their safety.

He said that the militants were affiliated with LeT and were involved in several militancy related incidents.

“One AK-47 rifle, two pistols and other incriminating material were recovered from the site of encounter,” said the spokesperson.

The last rites of the killed militants, according to the police spokesperson, would be conducted after completing the medico-legal formalities and the nearest family members will be allowed to participate in the rites.