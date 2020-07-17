3 militants killed in Kulgam encounter

A top Jaish I Muhamad militant was among three militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, police said.

The commander was identified by police as Waleed Bhai alias Abu Mavia from Pakistan, a category A++ militant.

Waleed, according to police, had expertise in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making.

The other two slain are locals and were identified by their families as Rayees

Ahmad of Chimmer and Rouf Ahmad of Ahwatoo villages of Kulgam district.

All three were affiliated to JeM, police said.

Police took the bodies of the militants and buried them in north Kashmir. Of late, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

2G internet services in Kulgam district were snapped by the authorities to thwart any attempts of protests.

A police official said that Anantnag police generated a specific input regarding the presence of militants hiding in village Nagnard Chimmer in DH Pora area of Kulgam.

“A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police, 9RR and18 Bn of CRPF in the area,” he said.

The police official said that as the search party zeroed in towards the house the militants had taken shelter in, they were fired upon.

“The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter. The gunfight which began in the wee hours continued till noon. All the three militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the house,” the police official said.

“Two rifles were recovered from the spot,” the police official said.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said police had been following Waleed for the last three months..

“He had escaped during several gunfights,” said the IGP.

He said Waleed was a threat to the security grid as he was expert in IED making.