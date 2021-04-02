3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter, 13 civilians injured

Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kakpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

The slain were identified as Suhail Nisar Lone, Yawar Ahmad Wani, both residents of Khrew, Pulwama; and Junaid Ahmad Nengroo from Prichoo, Pulwama.

Lone and Wani had joined militant ranks in February and Junaid in March.

Two among them were affiliated to Al-Badr militant outfit and one to Lashkar I Toiba.

A police official said last night army’s 55 RR, special operation group (SOG) of JK Police and 184 Battalion CRPF launched a search operation in Ghat Mohala, Kakpora following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the forces zeroed in towards the house the militants had taken shelter in, they were fired upon. The fire was retaliated triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said the families of three local militants were brought to persuade them to surrender but the militants refused.

“The heavy exchange of fire continued till late morning. The guns, however, fell silent after a heavy explosive was used to blow up the house where the militants had taken shelter,” he said.

“One AK-47 rifle, one pistol and an SLR rifle snatched from a slain cop in an attack on BJPs leader’s house in Nowgam was among the recoveries,” he said.

The bodies of slain militants were later taken by police to north Kashmir for burial with only close family members allowed to participate in their last rites.

“A woman identified as Ishrat Jan (25) of Samboora received a stray bullet in the leg and was hospitalised,” a police handout read.

Meanwhile, 12 civilians were injured in the clashes with security forces that erupted near the encounter site.

Mobile internet services in the district were shut.

People came out and pelted stones at the security forces who responded with tear shelling.

“The clashes intensified and the forces fired pellets. Several protesters sustained injuries in the clashes.”

The severely injured were rushed to SDH Pampore for treatment.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pulwama said the hospital received 13 people – 12 with pellet injury and one with bullet injury.

“Six among them who had grievous pellet injuries mostly in eyes were shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar,” he said.

The BMO said a girl who had a bullet injury was also referred to SMHS.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr. Nazir Chaudhary told the Greater Kashmir that the hospital received seven injuries so far.

“One among them had bullet injury and others with multiple pellet injuries,” the MS said.

He said among them several had pellet injuries in their eyes.

A police handout said that as the operation was about to conclude, and withdrawal of forces was on, miscreants resorted to stone-pelting.

“The crowd was dispersed using non-lethal weapons in which a few miscreants received minor injuries,” it read.