Khalid Gul
Pulwama,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 12:07 AM

3 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

Pic: Mir Wasim/GK

Three local Al Badr militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tikin village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. A civilian was also injured in firing.

The killed militants were identified as Merajudin Lone resident of Arigam Pulwama, Umer Ali of Dadsara Tral and Umar Farooq of Sugan Shopian.

A police official said that on a specific input about the presence of militants; army’s 55 RR, special operation group (SOG) of JK police and 182, 183 Battalion CRPF launched searches in Tikin village early morning.

“As the searches were on, the militants hiding in a house opened fire. It was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said a civilian identified as Zahid Ahmad Lone in whose house the militants had taken shelter was injured.

“He (civilian) was immediately evacuated to the hospital and his condition is stable,” he said.

The police official said the militants were given an opportunity to surrender, however they refused.

“The exchange of fire continued till late afternoon,” he said.

The police official said the house where the militants were hiding was damaged.

“The bodies of three militants along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site,” he said.

The bodies were taken by police to Baramulla in north Kashmir for burial. Only the nearest family members were allowed to participate in the last rites.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service was suspended in the entire South Kashmir early morning ahead of the fifth phase of DDC polls on Thursday.

