3 militants killed in Qazigund gunfight

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Lower Munda area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday. At least 14 civilians, among them four children, were injured in a blast that occurred at the encounter site later.

A police official said that acting on the specific information; police, army, and CRPF launched searches in Lower Munda area falling under police jurisdiction of Kulgam early morning.

“As the security forces approached towards the house where the militants had taken shelter, they were fired upon. The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The guns blazed on both sides till early afternoon.

The police official said that later the house where the militants had taken shelter was blown up using heavy explosives. “The searches were carried and bodies of three militants were recovered,” he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, confirmed the killing of three militants but said their identity was being ascertained.

“Some families have claimed the militants were their kin. They have been issued passes by concerned magistrates for identification,” he said.

One of the injured in blast at encounter spot being attended at hospital.

Pic Mir Wasim/GK

The IGP said that if the families identify the bodies, they would be allowed to participate in funeral of their sons at an isolated place in Baramulla.

“The DNA samples of the slain militants have been collected after postmortem at Srinagar,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the gunfight concluded, people from the village rushed to the house where the militants were killed.

“An explosive material under the debris went off suddenly causing a huge blast,” a police official said.

He said some people received injuries and were hospitalized.

Doctors in Emergency Hospital Qazigund said they received 14 injured, among them four kids.

“The injured had splinter injuries,” they said.

Three of the grievously injured were shifted to GMC Anantnag for specialized treatment.

In a statement regarding the blast, police said: “Today on 27-04-2020 soon after the recovery of Arms & Ammunition and dead bodies of three killed militants from the encounter site at Lowermunda, the area was sanitized by the bomb disposal squad of Kulgam Police. Before withdrawal of joint forces at 2:00 pm from the encounter site, two live grenades were detonated on spot by the BDS. Announcements were made on speakers requesting people not to venture in the area. Banners were fixed and pamphlets were also distributed regarding the same. Concerned police officers also informed the Sarpanch, Numberdar and elders to request people not to gather around the site. There are also standing orders from District Magistrate Anantnag restricting people to venture inside encounter zone. Still some people went in and fiddled with the unknown objects resulting in injuries to 6 persons. FIR under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Qazigund. People are once again requested not to venture inside the encounter zone and inform police if any explosives seen in the area.”