UPDATED: July 18, 2020, 11:53 PM

3 militants killed in Shopian encounter: Police

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Amshipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

A police official said that acting on a specific input, army’s 62 RR, special operation group (SOG) of JK police and 14 Battalion CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Miraz-Check, Amshipora village last night.

“At around 4:30 am, the contact was established with the militants,” he said.

The police official said that as the forces zeroed in towards the suspected spot, a tin shed amidst orchards, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing.

“The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

A police official said that exchange of fire continued for some time following which the guns fell silent.

“Three bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site,” he said.

“The bodies of the slain militants were later taken to PCR Srinagar,” he said.

The police official said several families laid claim over them and reached PCR. However, none could identify them.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said they have conducted the post mortem of the bodies.

“We have also taken DNA samples. If it matches with any family, they will be allowed to participate in their last rites,” the IGP said.

Their bodies have been taken to north Kashmir’s Baramula district for burial. 2G internet service in the district was  snapped to thwart any attempts of protests.

Lately, police have been denying the bodies of militants to their families as their funerals attracted large crowds.

This was the second encounter in south Kashmir in the past 24 hours. On Friday, three militants including a Pakistani national were killed in Kulgam district.

