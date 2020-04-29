3 militants killed in Shopian encounter

Three militants were killed in a 24-hour long gunfight with security forces on Wednesday in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

An army Major was also among the three soldiers injured in the gunfight.

In a statement on Twitter, a police spokesperson said three unidentified militants have been killed.

“The operation was launched by police, 55 RR and CRPF in Melhoora village in Zainpora based on input about the presence of militants,” a police official said. He said the encounter began at 4 pm yesterday and guns blazed on both sides till morning.

One of the militants, according to police, was killed yesterday night while a woman had also received bullet injuries near the encounter site. The woman is being treated at SMHS Hospital Srinagar.

“The security forces used heavy explosives, planted IEDs and finally blew up the house the militants had taken shelter in,” the police official said.

“The house was completely razed to the ground.”

The police official said three bodies were retrieved from the debris. “Arms and ammunition have also been retrieved.”

He said three army personnel including a Major rank officer sustained injuries during the gunfight and were evacuated to hospital for treatment.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of militants and said they were identified late in the evening.

“A few families came forward. Three of them later claimed the bodies,” he said.

He said Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) chief Burhan Koka of Melhora Shopian was among the slain. “His other two associates were identified as Nasir Ahmed Bhat of Arwani Bijbehara and Bilal Ahmed Khan @ Umar of Sangoo Narbal, Pulwama.”

The IGP said the DNA samples of the slain militants have been collected and would be matched with their families.

A police official said all the bodies will be taken to a far off Ganderbal village for burial.

This was the seventh encounter in south Kashmir in the past 10 days.

Sixteen local militants and two of their “associates” – according to police – have been killed in these encounters.

All bodies of militants were taken to either north Kashmir or central Kashmir’s Sonamarg for burial by the police