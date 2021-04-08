3 militants killed in Shopian

Three militants were killed while an army soldier suffered injuries in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Shopian town on Thursday afternoon.

A police official told the Greater Kashmir that the gun-battle took place in the Jan Mohalla locality near Gol Chakari, the commercial nerve centre of the town.

The official said that at around 3 pm a cordon and search operation launched by security forces turned into a gun battle after the militants hiding in the area opened fire on the forces

“After a brief exchange of bullets, a hush descended over the area for quite some time”, said the official.

He said that the firing resumed again at around half past 7 pm, which left three militants dead.

The official also said that in the initial exchange of fire one soldier suffered minor injuries.

During the gun-battle, according to the official, local youths appeared in the streets and hurled stones on the security forces “in an attempt to disturb the operation.”

The operation was underway at the time of filing this report.