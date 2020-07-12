3 militants killed in Sopore

Three militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Reban village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, police said.

A police official said that based on specific input about the presence of militants in Gulshanabad area of Reban village, army’s 22RR, police and CRPF cordoned the village during night. He said that during the search operation, the militants hiding in a house opened fire triggering a fierce gunfight between security forces and militants.

“A militant was killed in the initial stage of gunfight, later two more militants were killed in the operation,” said Srinagar based defence spokesperson.

Reports said that the residential house where militants had taken shelter was completely damaged while another house suffered partial damage.

Police identified one of the slain militants as Usman of LeT who, they said, was involved in a recent attack at Model Town Sopore in which a CRPF personnel was killed.

“LeT militant Usman has been killed in the Sopore encounter. It is a big success for security forces and police,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

POLICE STATEMENT

“On a specific input generated by Sopore Police regarding presence of militants in village Rebban area of Sopore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by JKP, 22RR and CRPF in the said area. During the search operation as the presence of militants got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“In the ensuing encounter, 3 militants affiliated with LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Two of the killed militants were foreigners and have been identified as Abu Rafia alias Usman and Saifullah both resident of Pakistan. Abu Rafia alias Usman was active in Kashmir since 2016. They were involved in many incidents including the recent Sopore incident on 1/7/2020 in which one CRPF jawan and a civilian was killed. However, the identification of third killed militants is being ascertained. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated teams of JKP, Army and CRPF for this big success,” the statement. “Arms and ammunition including 3 Ak-47 rifles & other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter. Also, search is in progress. In this connection a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any,” the statement added.