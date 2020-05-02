3 more cases in Baramulla

Three persons tested positive for the coronavirus in Baramulla on Saturday, taking the total positive cases in the district to 103.

A health official here said that among the positive tested cases include two from Baramulla town while one from Tangmarg. He said all the new cases have contact history with earlier positive cases.

Two among the three tested positive cases had contact history of earlier tested positive man from Shairbagh Kanlibagh Baramulla.

“Efforts are on to locate their contacts and they all will be quarantined and tested,” said medical superintendent associated hospital GMC Baramulla.