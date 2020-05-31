3 more cases in Ladakh

Three more COVID19 positives were reported in Ladakh union territory on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 30. As per the media bulletin released by the the department of Health Services Ladakh, two cases were reported in Leh and one in Kargil district. A total of 25 samples were tested in COVID-19 Laboratory at Chuchot Yokma yesterday, 13 from Leh and 12 from Kargil.

Meanwhile, four COVID19 patients of Kargil district have recovered and were discharged from hospital today.

With this, Ladakh has 30 active cases now, 7 in Leh and 23 in Kargil district.