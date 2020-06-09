3 more COVID19 deaths in J&K; toll 49

Three more deaths took place in Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the toll of viral illness in J&K to 49.

A 56 year old man from Sopore in Baramulla district was a case of road traffic accident and was admitted to CD Hospital after testing positive at SMHS Hospital. Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent CD Hospital said the patient was admitted to ICCU of SMHS Hospital for two weeks and was on an invasive ventilator. “He was critical and tracheostomy had been done already when he was shifted,” Dr Tak said. He said the patient died Tuesday morning.

A resident of Panzath Qazigund died at District Hospital Anantnag. The deceased was 50 years old and had tested positive for COVID19. Medical Superintendent DH Anantnag said the deceased had pneumonia and was critical.

Late in evening, another death took place in SKIMS, the deceased a 31-year old male from DH Pora in Kulgam. Medical superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said the patient was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease and was on hemodialysis. The patient was admitted to Infectious Disease Block on 5 June and died today. Dr Jan said the patient had been admitted as a COVID19 positive case.

With these three deaths, the toll of COVID19 in J&K has reached 49. Of these, 20 deaths have taken place since June 1.

A 70 year old Baramulla man with terminal stage cancer was admitted to SMHS Hospital on 28 May. The patient was diagnosed with COVID19,Dr Tak said, following which the patient was shifted to CD Hospital. However, Dr Tak said the repeat sample of the patient taken on Monday was reported negative on Tuesday. The repeat sample is taken 12 days after the first sample tests positive. “The patient died around 5 pm.” It was not clear whether this death was counted as COVID19 death by J&K Government.