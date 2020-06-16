3 more militants killed in Shopian; 19 in 10 days

Three Hizb ul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Turkawangam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A police official said that early in the morning a joint team of army’s 44 RR, special operations group of J&K Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the orchards following inputs about the presence of militants.

“As the security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, The fire was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The exchange of fire continued for some time after which the guns fell silent.

“Three bodies were later retrieved, a police official said.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, termed the operation ‘meticulous and swift.’

The bodies were taken by police to Gantmula, Baramula, in north Kashmir for burial. Lately, police have been denying the bodies of the militants to their families as their funerals would attract large crowds.

An official said the militants were identified by their families as Zubair Wani of Turkawangam, Kamran Zahoor Manhas of Shahdab Karewa and Muneeb-ul-Haq of Sugan, Zainapora villages of Shopian district.

“Their DNA samples were collected following which the families were allowed to participate in their last rites at Baramula,” he said.

Wani, police said, had recently taken over as district commander of the outfit and was active since June 2017.

Manhas, the nephew of former PDP MLC and now JK Apni Party leader Zaffar Manhas, had joined militancy in January 2019.

Haq had joined the ranks in June last year.

2G internet services were once again suspended in Shopian district to thwart any protests.

The security forces have intensified anti-militancy operations in south Kashmir. 19 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants have been killed in Shopian and Kulgam districts in the past 10 days.