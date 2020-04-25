Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:02 AM

3 more policemen test positive in Baramulla

Representational Pic

Three police personnel from north Kashmir’s Baramulla town were tested positive for COVID19 on Saturday, taking the total number of policemen testing positive for the virus in Baramulla district to four.

Among the three who tested positive today include two from
Malpora Sheeri and one from Drangbal.

All the three cops tested positive are believed to be primary contacts of a policeman who was tested positive for the virus last Sunday.

“Last Sunday a cop from the Malpora village of Sheeri Baramulla was tested positive for the virus. The said cop has visited his village, with the result two more cops who are his relatives have contacted the virus,” said a police official in Baramulla.

SSP Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, said that soon after a cop of IRP 3rd BN was tested positive last Sunday, several of his primary contacts in police were quarantined.

“Out of his 8 primary contacts of the policeman, the test result of three cops came positive while six others tested negative,” the SSP said.

Reports said scores of policemen have been quarantined at different quarantine centres in Baramulla town.

