3 newly recruited militants arrested: Police

Three “newly recruited” militants were arrested after a brief gunfight in Lolab forest area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

It said that huge arms and ammunition including three AK47 rifles with their magazines were recovered from their possession.

Police said the arrested militants from Lalpora Lolab were affiliated with the LeT militant outfit.

SSP Kupwara, Shari Ram, told media that the trio had earlier uploaded a gun wielding picture on social media indicating that they had joined militant ranks. “They called their parents on Wednesday and conveyed them that they had joined militant ranks,” Ram said.

He said soon after the information about their joining militant ranks was received, a surveillance team of police and security forces started tracking them. “Their location was spotted in the forests of Sogam on Thursday morning,” he said.

Ram said: “After their presence was established in Sogam forests, a joint operation with 28 RR was immediately launched in the area. All of them were arrested after a brief exchange of fire. The operation was carefully carried out by the police and the security forces,” the SSP, Kupwara said.