3 of a family killed in Kishtwar road accident

Three members of a family were killed in a road accident in Kishtwar today when the vehicle they were travelling in fell 300 feet down the road at Chatroo area of Kishtwar this afternoon.

According to police, the ill-fated Alto car bearing registration number JK06-8421 was on its way from Doda to Chingam area of Kishtwar. “When it reached at Gujjar Hostel Chatroo, the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a curve sending the vehicle 300 feet down the road.”

DDC Kishtwar Ashok Sharma said three lives were lost in a tragic accident.

The DDC said that Police, Red Cross Society volunteers and locals immediately rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. He said all the three injured in the accident were shifted to Sub District Hospital Chatroo, where doctors declared them as brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Yashodha Devi (mother), Nitin Kumar, 27, (son), who was driving the vehicle, and Kajal (daughter), all residents of Buttggam, Chingam Chatroo.

Police have registered a case.