SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 9, 2020, 12:13 AM

3 officers appointed for safety, return of stranded residents

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Government has appointed three senior officers to facilitate return of J&K people stranded in 19 states.

An order issued in this regard by the GAD said: “These officers will liaise with local administration and state government officials regularly and will act as bridge between

stranded people and state government to facilitate their return and safety.”

The order said that an appreciable number of persons belonging to J&K including labourers and students are at different places across the country.

“They are feeling insecure during the prevailing conditions of lockdown. It has been felt prudent to augment the existing machinery to reach out to these stranded persons that will infuse a sense of satisfaction amongst them in these tough times,” the order reads.

To deal with the situation, the GAD has accorded sanction to the deputation of three senior officers.

As per the order, Commissioner Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez will coordinate with persons stranded in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gurugram and Bihar from Lucknow where headquarter has been established.

Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parveez Roheel from Kolkata headquarter will coordinate with stranded people in West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Assam.

Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Zubair Ahmed, will coordinate with the people stranded at Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh from Mumbai (headquarter).

