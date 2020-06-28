Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 12:56 AM

3 positive cases in Ladakh

Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 29, 2020, 12:56 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Three more positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Sunday, all the three cases were from Leh district while 32 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering. 

With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 376, out of these 107 active cases are in Leh district and 269 in Kargil district. The condition of all 376 active cases is stable.

Trending News

Allow local tourists to visit Pahalgam: Tourism bodies

Greater Kashmir

Free membership for youth affected with drugs at HMT gym

Inquiry ordered against municipality officer for dereliction of duty

Hakeem Yaseen asks Kashmiri MPs to oppose domicile law in Parliament

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 13 patients in Home Isolation, 4 patients from COVID Hospital Kargil and 15 patients from COVID Care Centre Kargil were discharged after testing negative for the infection.

Related News