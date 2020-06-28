3 positive cases in Ladakh

Three more positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Sunday, all the three cases were from Leh district while 32 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has dropped to 376, out of these 107 active cases are in Leh district and 269 in Kargil district. The condition of all 376 active cases is stable.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 13 patients in Home Isolation, 4 patients from COVID Hospital Kargil and 15 patients from COVID Care Centre Kargil were discharged after testing negative for the infection.