3 samples from Jammu region test positive for bird flu

Three samples of birds including of a domestic fowl, a peacock from Dhantwal West area of Udhampur and a crow from Mandi in Poonch have tested positive for Avian Flu, Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, SK Gupta told Greater Kashmir. He said: “We have no other infected bird. However, the visitors are not being allowed to go close to the birds in Manda Zoo. We have blocked the track for the visitors, however, they can watch the birds from a safe distance.” He said that necessary precautions have been taken.

Meanwhile, Dr Inderjeet Singh, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Udhampur said: “In view of the positive reports we have to cull all the domestic birds within radius in the infected area.”

Dr Inderjeet said that these samples were taken from Dhantwal West – an area 15 km ahead of Jaganu in Ramnagar Tehsil, Udhampur. “The poultry import and export from epicentre up to 10 km will be restricted from today and proper vigil will be maintained.”

He said that they have taken all necessary measures. “However, no unusual mortality of birds has been reported except these two birds – one domestic and another a peacock from the area,” he said. He said that all the samples of crows have tested negative and there was no need to panic.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, OP Bhagat said: “We have alerted the respective departments so that proper vigil is kept on the domestic birds.”

“If any bird is found infected, the birds from the infected area will be culled,” he said, adding that they have also enhanced vigil at Lakhanpur. “No poultry will be allowed inside J&K without testing or observation. Infected will be culled,” he said.

Pertinently, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of India have confirmed Avian Influenza (H5N8) in domestic fowl.

The Union Government has advised surveillance over a radius up to 10 km from the epicentre, daily report on control and containment operations, and surveillance throughout J&K to monitor further spread of the infection.