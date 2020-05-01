3 soldiers, 3 civilians injured in cross-LoC shelling in Uri

Three soldiers and three civilians were injured in cross-LoC shelling in the Hajipeer area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday. Besides, four residential houses suffered damage in the shelling.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector of Baramulla district. Three soldiers have been injured in the CFV. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” defence spokesperson Rajesh Kalia said.

The injured civilians were rushed to SDH Uri where they are being treated for splinter injuries, an official said.

Among the injured are two girls identified as Shahnaza Bano and Tahira Bano.

Officials said that injured civilians belong to Churanda village. Other villages affected by the shelling include Tilawari, Hathlanga, Silkote, Soura and Basgra.

A shell reportedly landed in Uri township. Residents say it is the first time in last three decades that a shell landed in the township.

A local administrative official said that the exchange of shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops was going on in the area.

“Accommodation has been arranged at a makeshift camp in Uri in case people want to shift,” said Riyaz Ahmad, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Uri.