SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 12:40 AM

3 test positive at Kot Bhalwal jail

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: August 10, 2020, 12:40 AM
Three Public Safety Act (PSA) detainees have tested positive for covid19 at Kot Bhalwal Jail. An official said that two days back, 21 PSA detainees were brought to Jammu from Srinagar’s central jail.

“As per protocol, we took their samples soon after they were shifted to Jammu. Out of 21, three detainees tested positive for covid-19,” said the official.

The official said: “We have shifted them to a separate ward established within the Central Jail Kot Bhalwal for covid infected prisoners.”

“18 other PSA detainees i.e. involved in NDPS Act and militancy related cases have also been kept in a separate block of the Central Jail as precautionary measures,” he added.

On August 16, the official said, the doctors will again take samples of all these 21 PSA detainees.

“Doctors are checking them on a regular basis. In other jails too, we have established wellness centres to ensure symptomatic prisoners can be treated timely,” said the official.

Related News