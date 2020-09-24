30 COVID19 deaths, 1104 new cases in J&K

A new high of COVID19 fatalities was reached in J&K when 30 deaths were attributed to the viral infection, the death toll reaching 1102. The cases added up to 68614 with another 1104 people reported positive today.

Between Wednesday and Thursday evening, 16 COVID19 deaths took place in Kashmir division, a health official said. He said that 6 deaths took place in SKIMS Soura, 8 at SMHS Hospital and one each at Chest Diseases Hospital and Covid19 centre Baramulla.

COVID19 patients who lost life at SMHS Hospital included a 70 year old male from Balhama Srinagar, a 50 year old male from Chattabal Srinagar, a 60 year old female from Baramulla, an 80 year old male from Bemina Srinagar, a 75 year old male

from Chanduna Ganderbal, a 66 year old female from Narapora Shopian, a 22 year old male from Ichama Budgam and a 67 year old male from Kupwara. The official said all the deceased had tested positive for COVID19. The 22 year old, who died at the hospital was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, a doctor at the hospital said.

An official at SKIMS said the deceased included a 46 year old male from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 60 year old female from Malabagh Srinagar, a 70 year old male from Tangmarg Baramulla, an 80 year old male from Noorpora Tral Pulwama, a 68 year old male from Fateh Kadal Srinagar and a 70 year old male from Tral Pulwama.

A 55 year old male from Aloochi Bagh Srinagar passed away at Chest Diseases Hospital while a 75 year old male from Balakote Uri Baramulla lost life at Indoor Stadium Baramulla.

In the mean time, 14 people were reported to have lost life in Jammu division.

With 1104 new cases, the tally reached 68614. Among the fresh cases, 624 were from Jammu division and 480 were from Kashmir division.

In Kashmir, 194 new cases were from Srinagar district. Baramulla had 72 people testing positive today while Budgam had 49 cases. In other districts, the number of cases today were Pulwama 33, Anantnag 24, Bandipora 20, Kupwara 42, Ganderbal 28, Kulgam 11, Shopian 7.

Srinagar continues to be the worst affected district in Kashmir while the hierarchy of other districts remains unchanged for the second week now. In the first week of September, Srinagar district was followed by Baramulla in terms of number of cases reported. Pulwama stood at number 3 and Budgam at number 4. Ganderbal district was the least affected district at that time.

Currently, Srinagar is followed by Budgam, Baramulla at number 3 and Pulwama at number 4. Ganderbal has moved two points up and is at number 8 now. Kulgam is at ninth place while Shopian has the least number of reported cases currently.

In Jammu division, district Jammu had 242 new cases and the highest in the area.

J&K Government update on bed availability of COVID19 revealed that 2651 out of 3664 beds are vacant currently while 197 ICU beds are vacant across J&K out of the 280 available.