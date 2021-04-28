30 deaths, 3023 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 30 fatalities due to COVID-19 and 3023 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last six days, J&K has reported 136 deaths due to COVID, total fatalities reported since the outbreak of the pandemic has reached 2227.

For the second consecutive day, J&K has reported over 3000 cases. On Wednesday 3023 persons were tested positive for COVID, of which majority 2034 were from Kashmir division and 989 from Jammu division. With a spike in cases, the positivity rate has gone up above 2.5 percent.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 30 deaths reported in J&K, 12 were reported from Jammu and 18 from Kashmir division.

Among the patients who died due to COVID include 82-year-old from Kishtwar, 85-year-old man from Brein Nishat, 75-year-old man from Badamwari Hawal Srinagar, a 76-year-old man from Zakura Srinagar also died due to the virus.

A 58-year old woman from Balgarden Srinagar, who was admitted today died at SMHS hospital. A 60-year-old woman from Chanapora died at SKIMS Bemina, a day after she was admitted to the health facility.

An 80-year-old man from Gousiya colony Kanispora Baramulla died at Indoor Stadium Baramulla, five days after he was admitted there.

A 75-year-old woman from Nowshera Srinagar died at CD Hospital, a 50-year-old woman from Tengpora Batamaloo died at the CD hospital.

Out of 30 deaths reported today, 06 died in GMC Jammu, 02 in ASCOMS, 01 in GMC Kathua, 03 Home (Brought Dead), 03 in JLNM Sgr, 06 in SKIMS, 01 in CD Hospital, 01 in SKIMS Bemina, 02 each in GMC Anantnag and Baramulla.

Srinagar again has reported the highest number of cases in J&K, the summer capital recorded 951 cases.

Baramulla has reported 246 infection cases, Budgam 199, Pulwama 82, Kupwara 79, Anantnag 160, Bandipora 59, Ganderbal 54, Kulgam 145, Shopian 59, Jammu 499, Udhampur 61, Rajouri 90, Doda 27, Kathua 87, Samba 50, Kishtwar 22, Poonch 26, Ramban 71 and Reasi 56.

With a spike in cases, the number of active positive cases in JK is 24313 which was less than 600 around a month before. Out of total active cases, 14,795 are in Kashmir division and 9518 in Jammu division.

With 963 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 142,537 which is 85 percent of the total cases.

The number of patients admitted in hospitals has gone above 1500. The current bed capacity for COVID patients in J&K is 3093, of which 1502 patients are admitted, 1170 on oxygen support and 63 on ventilator support.