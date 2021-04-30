30 deaths, 3532 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir logged its highest daily spike of 3532 Covid-19 cases and reported its worst tally of 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

There is no respite from the Covid as the infections are witnessing an upsurge, in just four days J&K recorded over 13000 cases. The UT has witnessed in excess of 3000 Covid cases for the 4th day in a row.

The fatality rate of Covid has also witnessed a spike, on Friday 30 Covid infected patients died in various hospitals of J&K.

As per the details shared by the health department, out of 30 deaths reported in the day, 17 deaths were reported from Jammu division and 13 from Kashmir division.

Among the patients who succumbed in the last 24 hours include two women in their mid 20s who died after testing positive for Covid.

A 25-year-old woman from Shankarpora Anantnag died at SKIMS Soura here, two days after her admission in the hospital, a 54-year-old woman from Eidgah Srinagar died at SMHS hospital, a 45-year-old man from Batmaloo also died at SMHS hospital a day after he was admitted, a 65-year-old man from Shivpora Srinagar died at SKIMS Soura, a 65-year-old man Bagh-e-Mehtab Srinagar also died at SKIMS Soura four days after he was admitted, a 70-year-old man from Rangwar Baramulla died at GMC Baramulla.

Out of 30 deaths reported today, 09 died in GMC Jammu, 02 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in DMC Ludhiana, 01 in Raj Hospital Pathankot, 04 Home (Brought Dead), 01 in JLNM, 05 in SKIMS Soura, 04 in SMHS, 02 in CD Hospital Srinagar, 01 in GMC Anantnag.

On Friday, J&K recorded the highest-ever single-day surge of 3532 cases.

Srinagar again has reported over 900 cases in a day. Srinagar had 932 cases, Baramulla 316, Budgam 160, Pulwama 110, Kupwara 206, Anantnag 239, Bandipora 50, Ganderbal 77, Kulgam 165, Shopian 105, Jammu 495, Udhampur 125, Rajouri 133, Doda 37, Kathua 95, Samba 82, Kishtwar 13, Poonch 42, Ramban 74 and Reasi 76.

As per the details shared by the health department, 28359 are Active Positive cases, 145441 have recovered and 2283 have died; 889 in Jammu division and 1394 in Kashmir division.

It said that out of 7268521 test results available, 7092438 samples have been tested as negative till 30th April, 2021.