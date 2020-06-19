30 militants killed in 19 days of June

With security forces intensifying the anti-militancy operations in South Kashmir, 30 militants have been killed in different encounters in less than three weeks of this month.

These, a police official said, include 23 from Hizb, 4 from Lashkar I Toiba and 3 from Jaish I Muhammad.

The police official added that at least 10 recently recruited militants who had joined the ranks this year only have been killed.

Today three militants affiliated to Laskhi I Toiba were killed in an encounter in the Pampore area of Awantipora police district. Five Hizb men were killed in another encounter in the Zainapora area of Shopian.

Earlier, on June 16, three Hizb militants were killed in Turki Wangam, Zainapora village of Shopian.

On June 13, three Hizb militants were gunned down in an operation in the Nipora-Mirbazar area of Anantnag, falling under the police jurisdiction of Kulgam.

On June 10, four Hizb and one Let militant were killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Sugoo-Hendhma village, in Zainapora area of Shopian.

On June 8, four Hizb militants were killed in Pinjoora village of Shopian.

On June 7, five Hizb militants were killed in Reban village of Shopian. All the militants were from neighboring Kulgam district.

On June 3, three Jaish-e-Muhammad militants, among them a Pakistani national, were killed in Kangan village of Pulwama district.