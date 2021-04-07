Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 12:48 AM

30 test positive in Jammu college

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 8, 2021, 12:48 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

GGM Science College Jammu has been closed for two days after 7 staff members and 23 students tested positive for Covid19 on Wednesday.

Jammu district recorded the highest spike of 138 cases which include 130 locals and 8 travellers. Overall, Jammu division recorded 347 cases consisting of 178 locals and 169 travellers.

Trending News
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

2nd COVID-19 wave could be worse than first, warns Kashmir doctors' body

File Photo

One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

GK File Photo

Farooq Abdullah discharged from SKIMS

Representational Photo

Cop, retired soldier among four booked over minor's alleged rape in Kulgam

After Jammu, the official figures disclose that Udhampur district has recorded most cases.

“Of total 79 positive cases in the district, 77 positive cases are BSF personnel (trainees) who have returned from Maharashtra and Gujarat and two infected persons are locals,” a senior health official said.

Reasi district recorded 62 new cases. “Majority of 55 travellers are the tourists/pilgrims who came to Katra railway station,” said a health officer from Reasi district.

Latest News
Representational Photo

COVID19 | 812 cases in a day, highest this year

File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

Cases expected to rise with increase in daily tests

File Photo

PM urges people to take all precautions

Representational Photo

India reports highest ever spike with 1.15 lakh cases

As per the official figures, Samba district recorded 11 positive cases including 8 travellers, Rajouri 4, Doda 7, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 4 and Ramban 4.

Related News