30 test positive in Jammu college

GGM Science College Jammu has been closed for two days after 7 staff members and 23 students tested positive for Covid19 on Wednesday.

Jammu district recorded the highest spike of 138 cases which include 130 locals and 8 travellers. Overall, Jammu division recorded 347 cases consisting of 178 locals and 169 travellers.

After Jammu, the official figures disclose that Udhampur district has recorded most cases.

“Of total 79 positive cases in the district, 77 positive cases are BSF personnel (trainees) who have returned from Maharashtra and Gujarat and two infected persons are locals,” a senior health official said.

Reasi district recorded 62 new cases. “Majority of 55 travellers are the tourists/pilgrims who came to Katra railway station,” said a health officer from Reasi district.

As per the official figures, Samba district recorded 11 positive cases including 8 travellers, Rajouri 4, Doda 7, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 4 and Ramban 4.