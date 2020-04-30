30,000 service cases pending in JK

A total of 29,781 service cases pending in J&K High Court will be transferred to Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Chandigarh in view of a notification from the Union Government.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that as many as 29,781 service cases pending in Jammu and Kashmir High Court, shall now be shifted to the CAT Chandigarh.

A senior judicial officer said: “Around 14781 service matters from Kashmir and around 14000-15000 cases from Jammu division are pending.”

Interestingly, Chandigarh CAT has only around 1600 to 1700 pending service matters in view of speedy disposal. “We have not more than 1600 to 1700 service cases pending here,” a senior judicial officer in CAT Chandigarh said on condition of anonymity.

Chandigarh CAT, Bar President, Rohit Seth, said: “We have record speedy disposal in comparison to other benches across the country.”

“We have 17 such benches in India, but Chandigarh is fastest in the disposal. For 7 years, we are only bench which has very minimum pendency,” he said.