32.31 lakh domicile certificates issued in J&K: Govt

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 2:30 AM

A total of 32.31 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given domicile certificates, while 2.15 lakh applications have been rejected, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Reddy also said in Lok Sabha that as per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 35,44,938 applications for issue of domicile certificates have been received as on December 31, 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued domicile certificates.

A total of 2,15,438 applications have been rejected, he said replying a written question.

He said Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 mandates certain documents to be annexed with the application. The applications which lack the prescribed documents are rejected.

