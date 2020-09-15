32 test positive after attending a funeral in Uri

Thirty-two people from Kholan village in Uri Baramulla district tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday after they had attended the last rites of an elderly Covid positive woman last week.

According to doctors at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Boniyar, villagers had attended the burial ceremony of a woman from the village. “We received the inputs and have started conducting the rapid antigen testing in the village,” said Dr Parvaiz Masoodi, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar.

He said a total of 110 antigen rapid tests were conducted on Tuesday. “Among them, 32 cases were from the village alone that are positive while 78 others tested negative,” Masoodi said.

“I have taken up the matter with the concerned authorities and requested them to declare the village as red zone and ban the entry of vehicles and people as we don’t have any space left to keep them in quarantine centres,” he said.

A 60-year-old woman from the village had died on 6th September due to the coronavirus at a Srinagar hospital and her funeral was attended by the villagers.