33 new COVID19 cases in J&K, total 614

J&K had 33 new COVID19 cases on Thursday as the total number of cases in the UT reached 614, 556 cases in Kashmir division and 58 in Jammu.

District Anantnag contributed the highest number of cases to Thursday’s tally. The district which remained COVID19 free for a long time had 12 new cases taking the total number in the district to 83.

Baramulla had 11 new positives, Kulgam four, Srinagar two, Pulwama two, Shopian one and Budgam one.

While 13 of the 33 new cases had been tested at SKIMS, 20 have been reported by CD Hospital lab.

Anantnag’s new patients are a five year old female child, a 10 year old male child, a 13 year old female child, a 32 year old female, a 34 year old male, a 37year old male, a 40 year old male, a 42 year old female, a 55 year old female, a 65 year old female, 60 an a 70 year old males.

Four cases from Kulgam – two females aged 32 and 65 and two males aged 30 and 75.

A man from Srinagar, 55 year old son of the Rainawari woman who died on 28 April was among the new cases from Srinagar. In addition, one 85 year old male from Hyderpora Srinagar was a new case emerging from Srinagar district.

Pulwama had two new positives today – a 65 year old female and a 55 year old male.

Five out of the 11 new COVID19 positives from district Baramulla were from Sopore.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said four were from Naseem Bagh Sopore – 49 year old male, 46 year old female, 20 year old male and 12 year old male while one 25 year old female was from Nowpora Sopore. A 22 year old male and a 22 year old female from Sangrama Baramulla were also among Baramulla’s tally today.

Four patients from Tangmarg were among positive cases from Baramulla – 46 male, 33 male, 42 male, 32 male.

In addition, one 25 year old male from Hillow Shopian tested positive today at SKIMS lab.

From 300 to 600, the COVID19 cases doubled in 15 days in J&K. While the 300 mark was reached on 15 April, exactly two weeks after, today, J&K crossed 600 mark. The doubling rate of 15 days is lower than all-India average of 11 days.

Case doubling rate has increased three times from first and second week of April when it took just five days for cases to reach 224 from 109.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare termed the widening gap between case doubling “a positive sign” while stating that J&K along with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have doubling rate between 11 and 20 days.

However, states like Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana Uttarakhand and Kerala fared better with doubling rate of 20-40 days. The neighboring state of Himachal Pradesh has case doubling of 40 days.