33-year old woman among 10 COVID deaths

New cases and casualties of COVID19 in J&K both continued to drop on Monday, the fifth day in a row. 632 people tested positive, the total cases reaching 79738. The fatalities reached 1271, 10 of them succumbing today.

In Jammu and Kashmir divisions, 5 deaths each were reported today. As per official data, two deaths were reported from Srinagar, and one each from Budgam, Baramulla and Bandipora.

The deceased include a 33-year old female from Chadoora Budgam who passed away at Chest Diseases (CD) Hospital. The patient, a doctor working at CD Hospital said, was admitted on 03 October with severe COVID19 pneumonia. “She had tested positive that very day and was in sick condition when brought to the hospital,” he said. He said that the patient remained admitted for two days and did not improve. She had no reported underlying disease, he said adding that the viral illness has claimed many young people with no reported co-morbidity. “We are still trying to understand the behavior of the virus. It sometimes claims the lives of very healthy and young individuals,” he said.

A 53 year old male from Hajin Bandipora admitted at SMHS Hospital also passed away today. A doctor said the patient was admitted at the hospital for 6 days and was not suffering from any other disease.

A 65 year old male from Ladoora Baramulla also passed away at the same hospital, along with a 95 year old male from Raj Bagh Srinagar.

A 72 year old male from Habak Srinagar lost life at SKIMS Soura today.

In the Kashmir division, there was a significant drop of new positives – only 286 new cases came to fore in the division today. Over 40 percent of these cases were from Srinagar district where 119 people tested positive today.

The number of positives from other districts were: Budgam 39, Baramulla 28, Pulwama 15, Kupwara 23, Anantnag 20, Bandipora 15, Ganderbal 19, Kulgam 4, Shopian 4.

In Jammu division, 346 new cases were reported today. Of these, 173 were from district Jammu.

Today 38 travelers tested positive.

The number of recovered patients reached 63790 today after 1386 more people recovered from the infection.