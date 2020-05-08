3390 cases, 103 deaths in 24 hrs

Despite hundreds of districts said to be corona free for sometime, India on Friday recorded a surge in the number of positive cases taking its tally to 56,342 as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Delhi continued to pile up cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry, of the total cases, 37,916 are active while 1,886 people have lost

their lives. There were 3,390 people to tested positive in just 24 hours while 103 died in the same time.

A total of 16,593 have also recovered as India undergoes the third-phase of the nation-wide lockdown as the shutdown period touched Day 45. A total of 111 foreign nationals and one migrated patient is included in the tally, said the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, Andaman-Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur remain corona-free while the number in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 1,847, out of which 780 have been discharged from the hospital, and reached 38 have died.

As of Friday morning, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam has increased to 54, out of which 34 have been discharged from hospitals. So far, only one has succumbed to the disease. In West Bengal the figure has reached 1,548, 364 have been discharged and 151 have died so far — the fatality rate has been high in the state.

The number of positive cases in Bihar has reached 550, of which 246 have been discharged. Five have died so far. While, in Chandigarh, the virus-count has reached 135 out of which 21 were discharged and one has died.

In Chhattisgarh, the total tally has reached 59, of which 38 have been discharged. Whereas, in Dadra and Nagar Haveli only one COVID-19 case has been reported so far.

Maharashtra continues to top the tally with 17,974 cases and 694 fatalities, while 3,301 people were cured in the state. It is followed by Gujarat with 7,012 cases and 425 deaths and 1,709 recovered.

There are at least 5,980 cases in the national capital with 1,931 recoveries and 66 deaths. Other states which saw an increased number of cases are Tamil Nadu (5,409), Rajasthan (3,427), Madhya Pradesh (3,252) and Uttar Pradesh (3,071).

The COVID-19 count in Haryana has reached 625, while 260 have been discharged. The state has reported seven deaths so far. In Himachal Pradesh the figure has increased to 46, 38 have been discharged, and two have died.

The number of people infected with Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 793, of which 335 have been discharged and nine have died.

As many as 132 cases have been reported in Jharkhand so far — 41 were discharged and three have died. The figure has reached 705 in Karnataka, 366 was discharged and 30 have died.

In Kerala, this figure has reached 530, with 474 been discharged from hospital and four have died. In Ladakh, the figure has gone up to 42 by Friday morning while 17 have been discharged from the hospital.

There have been 12 cases in Meghalaya, 10 were discharged and one has died. So far only 1 case has been registered in Mizoram. There have been 219 cases in Orissa, 62 have been discharged. Two have died.

The number of people infected with the virus in Puducherry is 9.

Meanwhile, 1,644 people have been reported to be suffering from the virus in Punjab, out of which 149 have been discharged, 28 have died.

In Telangana the figure has reached 1,123, out of which 650 have been discharged and 29 have died.

The number of corona victims in Tripura reached 65 by Friday morning, of which two have been discharged from the hospital so far.

Uttarakhand has reported 61 COVID-19 cases, out of which 39 have been discharged and one has died.