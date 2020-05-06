35 new positive cases in J&K, total 778

J&K had 35 new positives of COVID19 on Wednesday, taking the total confirmed cases of viral illness to 778. Three evacuated travelers are among the new cases.

District Anantnag and district Srinagar had the major share of today’s positive cases – 11 each.

A group of people in Srinagar’s Narwara area tested positive today. This group of seven people has history of contact with the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) corporator who tested positive on Tuesday. Dr S Saleem Khan, head of social and preventive medicine (SPM) and nodal officer COCID19 at GMC Srinagar, said four of these are children. “One of them is a two year old and one is six year old while two others are aged 11,” he said.

Two people from Malpora Rainawari also tested positive today. These have been traced following the history of the group of people who have recently tested positive from the area, following death of an elderly woman. “All of these people are under quarantine,” he said.

A two year old from Habak is also among today’s positives while one more from Kawdara also tested positive. With the new cases. The cumulative total of cases reported in this district reached 124.

In Anantnag, all of the 11 people are residents of Shangus and Kharpora villages taking the total number of cases reported so far from this southern district to 121.

One sample each from Kulgam and Ganderbal also tested positive. These samples, Dr Khan said, were of two patients currently admitted at Super Specialty Hospital Srinagar.

Dr Khan said 878 samples had been tested at the CD Hospital lab in the past 24 hours of which 24 were found positive.

SKIMS reported testing a total of 1207 samples in 24 hours, highest till date for any lab in J&K. However, only eight of these were found positive.

While five of these were from Shopian, three more were from district Kupwara.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent SKIMS said of the five people from Shopian that tested positive, three were of people who had history of travel to Punjab, all males aged 24, 28 and 28 years.

An official in health department said the trio had recently arrived from Punjab as part of the evacuee group.

A child of five years has also tested positive from the district.

In Kupwara, the three fresh positives include an eight year old child.

Three more persons tested positive in Jammu. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan confirmed that three more positive cases were detected in Bakshi Nagar.

An official said that they are close relatives of a woman from Bakshi Nagar who had tested positive for COVID19 yesterday.

“Today her husband, son and their driver tested positive,” said an official.

Information bulletin issued by J&K government said Bandipora has 132 positive cases with 69 Active Positive, 62 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 124 (including 11 reported today) positive cases with 46 Active Positive, 76 recovered (including 01 recovery today), 02 deaths; Anantnag district reported 11 new cases which led to 121 positive cases with 119 Active Positive, 01 recovered, 01 death; Baramulla has 104 positive cases with 59 Active Positive, 42 recovered, 03 deaths; with 5 fresh cases today, Shopian has 94 positive cases with 69 Active Positive, 25 recovered; Kupwara has 69 positive cases with 3 cases reported today, 38 Active Positive, 31 recovered (including 01 recovery today); Budgam has 30 positive cases with 18 Active Positive and 12 recovered cases; Ganderbal has 15 positive cases including 1 case reported today with 01 Active case and 14 recoveries; Kulgam has 12 positive cases (including 01 reported today) with 09 Active Positive and 03 recoveries; Pulwama reported 09 positive cases with 06 active positive, 03 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 29 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 03 active positive cases and 26 recoveries; Udhampur has 21 positive cases with 01 active positive case, 19 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 07 positive cases with 03 Active Positive and 04 recoveries; Rajouri has 04 positive cases, 01 active positive and 03 have recovered; Kathua has 01 positive case who is active positive; Kishtwar had only 01 positive case who has recovered while Ramban and Reasi districts both have 01 positive case each who are active positive.