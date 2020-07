Thirty six fresh positive cases of COVID19 were reported in Ladakh on Tuesday, while 24 patients were discharged after recovering.

A media bulletin released by the health department said that 36 new positive cases were reported in Ladakh and all of them were from Leh district. With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 180, out of these 115 are in Leh district and 65 in Kargil district.