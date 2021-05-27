37 deaths, 2769 new Covid cases in J&K

The Covid-19 attributed deaths and new cases have shown a downward trend for the last one week with Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reporting 37 fatalities and 2769 positive cases.

The good news is that for the last one week the number of fresh infection cases are being outnumbered by the recoveries. J&K reported 4352 recoveries on Thursday, with it the number of active cases have come down further to 42000. However, experts caution against lowering the guard against the virus stating that lockdown has shown its impact.

On Thursday, 37 Covid-19 positive patients succumbed to their illness, with it the total number of deaths reported in J&K has reached 3739 of which 1931 deaths have been reported in Kashmir division and 1808 in Jammu division.

Out of the total 37 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in J&K, 24 were reported in Jammu division and 13 in Kashmir division.

As per the details shared by the health department, 09 died in GMC Jammu, 01 in GMC Kathua, 01 in ASCOMS Jammu, 05 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in GH Rajouri, 03 in SMVDNH Katra, 01 in IV Hosp Amritsar, 01 in Capitol Hosp Jalandhar, 01 in Fortis Amritsar, 03 in Home/ Brought Dead, 01 in SMHS Srinagar, 01 in SKIMS Bemina, 01 in DH Bandipora, 01 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in GMC Baramulla, 01 in JLNM Hospital, 02 in CD Hosp Sgr, 02 in DH Kulgam & 01 in TH Bijbehara.

As far as the Covid-19 cases are concerned, 2769 persons tested positive out of 44271 tests done in J&K – 964 from Jammu Division and 1805 from Kashmir Division. With it the total number of Covid infection cases has reached 281628.

Srinagar reported 377 new cases, Baramulla 260, Budgam 195, Pulwama 196, Kupwara 217, Anantnag 205, Bandipora 78, Ganderbal 96, Kulgam 146, Shopian 35, Jammu 384, Udhampur 63, Rajouri 95, Doda 88, Kathua 50, Samba 35, Kishtwar 22, Poonch 47, Ramban 78 and Reasi 102.

However the silver lining is that 4352 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1760 from Jammu division and 2592 from Kashmir division, taking the total number of recoveries to 235617.

With a spike in recovery of Covid patients, the number of active positive cases has shown a downward trend, currently 42272 active cases are in J&K – 25368 in Kashmir and 16904 in Jammu division.

As per the details shared by the health department, 5456 hospital beds have been designated for Covid-19 patients, of which 2639 are occupied, 2196 patients are on oxygen support and 118 on ventilator support.