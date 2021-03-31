Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Mukeet Akmali
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 12:54 AM

373 Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in J&K

4456 cases, 36 deaths recorded in March
Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

With new 373 COVID-19 cases and four fatalities reported in the last 24-hours, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 4456 cases and 36 deaths in the month of March.

On March 1, the number of infections in J&K was 126504 which went to 130960 on March 31. Apart from the increasing number of cases, J&K has reported 36 deaths due to the viral respiratory infection.

Srinagar, which is among 46 hotspots across India, has recorded 2025 cases in the last month which is about 50 percent of the total cases reported across J&K.

Among the fresh cases, Jammu division reported 73 cases and Kashmir 300, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 130960.

Also, four deaths were reported, one from Jammu division and three from Kashmir Valley, taking the toll to 1994 – 736 in Jammu region and 1258 in Kashmir.

For the consecutive 16th day in a row, over 100 cases were reported in a day. For last week, J&K is reporting over 200 cases per day.

The experts have termed it a worrying sign, stating that there is need to ensure adherence of COVID security protocols to ensure that the situation doesn’t get out of hand.

As per the official figures, Srinagar for the second consecutive day reported over 150 cases. On Wednesday, Srinagar reported 159 cases, Baramulla 63, Budgam 26, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 11, Anantnag 8, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 12, Shopian 1,  Jammu 45, Udhampur 9, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 11, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

According to official figures, 131 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals – 26 from Jammu Division and 105 from Kashmir Division. There are 2531 active cases – 661 in Jammu division and 1870 in Kashmir. 126435 people have recovered so far in J&K.

