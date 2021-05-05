Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 12:22 AM

3,780 deaths, 3.82L fresh cases in India

New Delhi
IANS
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 12:22 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

India on Wednesday recorded 3,780 deaths, maximum in a day and 3,82,315 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload in the country to 2,06,65,148, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It is the 14th straight day when India recorded more than three lakh cases while over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the past eight days.

Trending News
However, news agency GNS reported that three army soldiers were injured in the gunfight, who were shifted to 92 Base hospital where one of them succumbed. [Image source: Twitter. @ChinarcorpsIA]

Four newly recruited local Al-Badr militants trapped in Kanigam in south Kashmir's Shopian: police

Representational Image

129 arrested for lockdown violations, 586 fined, 74 FIRs registered: Police

File Photo of Mohd Ashraf Sehrai

Ashraf Sehrai's demise widely condoled

JKEEGA demands insurance cover for Power Corp employees

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,06,65,148 with 34,87,229 active cases and a total of 2,26,188 deaths so far.

According to MoHFW, a total of 3,38,439 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours after getting cured.

The health ministry said that a total of 16,04,94,188 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,84,989, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 29,48,52,078 samples have been tested up to Tuesday (May 4) for Covid-19, of these 15,41,299 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Tagged in , ,
Related News