38 test positive in Jammu division

As many as 38 Covid19 positive cases were today detected across Jammu division. A 3-year-old boy from Samba and two teenagers were among those who tested positive.

According to the Health Department, 11 cases tested positive in Udhampur, 11 in Poonch, four in Jammu, three (including a couple) in Kathua, three in Samba, two from Rajouri, one from Ramban district and three from Reasi district.

“6 more positive cases, five with travel history from Mumbai, one from Bhopal. All of them are in quarantine. A total of 11 positive cases detected today taking tally to 23. All quarantine inmates will be tested again,” said District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav.

Eleven positive cases were detected in Udhampur district. Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyus Singla said, “11 positive cases detected today. All are the returnees from other States. All were in administrative quarantine. This signifies the importance of 100% testing of all returnees so that infected returnees don’t mix up with general population.”

Three positive cases were detected in Samba, two of them have travel history of Delhi.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Samba, Rajinder Singh Sambyal, said that a young woman who returned to Vijaypur Samba from Delhi was tested positive. She is a bank employee.

Similarly, a non-local three-year-old boy also tested positive in Samba district whereas his mother and elder brother’s test report came negative. The boy has been shifted to the isolation ward of the hospital in Samba district, said an official.

An official said, “A private bus driver also tested positive in Samba. He used to transport stranded passengers. Earlier, he was tested negative, but today he tested positive and has been isolated.”

SSP Kathua Shailendra Mishra tweeted: “3 # COVID19 positive cases in Kathua including a couple from Bani and 1 from Hiranagar. All were asymptomatic, had travel history and were kept in quarantine centres. Tally of cases in Kathua at 40.”

Four persons tested positive in Jammu. “One person from Bishnah has been admitted in Chest Diseases Hospital Bakshi Nagar after he tested positive, he has travel history of Delhi,” said an official.

In Gandhi Nagar Hospital, an official said they have received two children of Reasi district and they have been admitted here.

“A 17-year-old boy and another 15-year-old tested positive, they were shifted to Gandhi Nagar (Jammu) from Reasi,” said an official. A total of three positive cases have been detected in Reasi district today.